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More Dead from COVID Vaccines Than from Virus Itself* – Ledger Report 1143
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295 views • July 23, 2021
*If the VAERS reporting system has 1% compliance, then 1.1 million dead from vax! 11,000 dead from Covid reported in VAERS with a 1% reporting rate. But there’s more troubling data. Call it shedding or calling transferring, it is happening in every state, in every city, in every community in the U.S. People who have NOT had the so-called vaccines for the Wuhan coronavirus are testing positive for elements of the shots in their bloodstreams. WHAT CAN WE DO ABOUT IT? And what can we do to fight the government/big tech/mainstream media tag-team assault on facts and alt-narrative information about COVID and the jabs? Graham Ledger gets some answers from Jeff Barke, M.D. founding physician of America’s Frontline Doctors.
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