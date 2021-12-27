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BREAKING HEADLINES - DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI - ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES ITS A AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK - WARNING! TO AFRICA AND INDIA
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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32 views • December 27, 2021
DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI - ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK
Its important that they know we know - saveusnow.org.uk 27th Dec 2021- https://www.brighteon.com/891ea3d7-fd75-44dd-bc72-ab2d4fec6061

SHE GOT THE JAB AND REALIZES SHE WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AGAIN - https://www.brighteon.com/b21e728d-a44f-4154-95f9-1e8b1ce6d61d

IMPORTANT HOMEWORK - STUDY WATER STRIDER/WALTER STRIDER IN THE TUXEDO JACKIE CHAN FILM - HYDRA VULGARIS - HYDRA MEANS WATER! - VULGAR WATER!? - WHAT ARE HUMANS MADE OF? - DO YOU CONNECT THE DOTS!?????????????????????? YOUR BLOOD WILL GO TO JELLO THEN TO DUST! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6oUQEh-Xji0 WATCH THE FULL MOVIE AND SEE!

COVID AND SEEING THROUGH ALL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/
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lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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