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BREAKING HEADLINES - DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI - ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES ITS A AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK - WARNING! TO AFRICA AND INDIA
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32 views • December 27, 2021
DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI - ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK
Its important that they know we know - saveusnow.org.uk 27th Dec 2021- https://www.brighteon.com/891ea3d7-fd75-44dd-bc72-ab2d4fec6061
SHE GOT THE JAB AND REALIZES SHE WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AGAIN - https://www.brighteon.com/b21e728d-a44f-4154-95f9-1e8b1ce6d61d
IMPORTANT HOMEWORK - STUDY WATER STRIDER/WALTER STRIDER IN THE TUXEDO JACKIE CHAN FILM - HYDRA VULGARIS - HYDRA MEANS WATER! - VULGAR WATER!? - WHAT ARE HUMANS MADE OF? - DO YOU CONNECT THE DOTS!?????????????????????? YOUR BLOOD WILL GO TO JELLO THEN TO DUST! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6oUQEh-Xji0 WATCH THE FULL MOVIE AND SEE!
COVID AND SEEING THROUGH ALL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/
Its important that they know we know - saveusnow.org.uk 27th Dec 2021- https://www.brighteon.com/891ea3d7-fd75-44dd-bc72-ab2d4fec6061
SHE GOT THE JAB AND REALIZES SHE WILL NEVER BE THE SAME AGAIN - https://www.brighteon.com/b21e728d-a44f-4154-95f9-1e8b1ce6d61d
IMPORTANT HOMEWORK - STUDY WATER STRIDER/WALTER STRIDER IN THE TUXEDO JACKIE CHAN FILM - HYDRA VULGARIS - HYDRA MEANS WATER! - VULGAR WATER!? - WHAT ARE HUMANS MADE OF? - DO YOU CONNECT THE DOTS!?????????????????????? YOUR BLOOD WILL GO TO JELLO THEN TO DUST! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6oUQEh-Xji0 WATCH THE FULL MOVIE AND SEE!
COVID AND SEEING THROUGH ALL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/
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