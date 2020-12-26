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SHOCKING EVIDENCE World leaders and MSM all complicit in CRIME UPON THE PEOPLE Corona Virus Bill tabled in Jan 2019 - OVER 1 YEAR AGO!
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102 views • December 26, 2020
SHOCKING EVIDENCE World leaders and MSM all complicit in CRIME UPON THE PEOPLE
Corona Virus Bill tabled in Jan 2019 - OVER 1 YEAR AGO! Trump Knew about the Plandemice BEFORE it happened.
Corona Virus Bill tabled in Jan 2019 - OVER 1 YEAR AGO! Trump Knew about the Plandemice BEFORE it happened.
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