The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 300 - Humanist Gospels!
Darkness Is Falling
Published 15 hours ago

In this video i want to return once again to the False Humanist Gospel that has flooded the Western world since Jean Calvin and Martin Luther first planted their deadly seeds of Augustine’s Gnostic teaching. That message is devoid of TRUE REPENTANCE, OBEDIENCE and the HOLY SPIRIT just as the Apostle Paul warned would happen. I am writing this message because it seems that many people listen to my videos but are not HEARING EXACTLY what the scriptures are saying. False TEACHING has made their HEARING DULL and that is what it was designed to do. It is expedient to keep reminding people of the TRUE GOSPEL, which the Bible teaches in John 3:5-6 and Acts 2:38-40. This is the ONLY GOSPEL. It is a SUPERNATURAL, Holy Spirit powered Gospel. There is no other.

Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Eleven Pages - 312 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


New Tube - Darkness Is Falling Video Series - 6 Pages 312 Videos

https://newtube.app/user/DarknessIsFalling


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling

sciencebibleeducationreligionbabylonculturerevelationromejesuitvaticanshadowempiredarknessisfallingwilliammbootthejesuitmilitaryorderofrome

