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TCG SEC SK Modules 02 Hamburger EN Part2
TCG
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20 views • October 06, 2021
TransCultural Group (TCG) provides a wholesome coaching and grooming program for youth and young adults. Our goal is to help complement their academic achievements and accelerate their integration into a global world through exclusive cross-cultural exchanges at the highest level. Through comprehensive coaching and grooming programmes, TCG bridges the cultures of the East and West, and provides an unforgettable, treasured experience that lasts a lifetime.

If you have enjoyed watching this clip, and want to discover more, you can follow our “Exploring Global Foods” playlist, the English version through this link, please also subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLP...

The “Exploring Global Foods” playlist includes stories on:
1) Hamburger
2) Tea
3) Tomato
4) Nutmeg
5) Hotdog
6) Chili
7) Chocolate
8) Noodles
9) Bread
10) Rice Pilav

Or the Chinese version (淳仕传承 社交常识 美食之旅) through this link: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPqLjQI2s_4eoZg2ia-GVas5edxLf6djD
“社交常识 美食之旅”播放列表包括以下故事：
1) 汉堡包
2) 茶
3) 番茄
4) 肉豆蔻
5) 热狗
6) 辣椒
7) 巧克力
8) 面条
9) 面包
10) 手抓饭

If you are a culture buff, you can also visit us on this page where we share some of our thoughts and perspectives: https://transculturalgroup.com/blog-p...

The world is fascinating simply because differences exist! Crossing Cultures - Beyond Boundaries Please subscribe, join us to spread the word, and share the vision. https://transculturalgroup.com/

Thank you and enjoy!
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Privacy Policy