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Meet Miss US Television 1950 - Edie Adams - Original TV Pageant For The First Miss US TV
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51 views • September 04, 2020
This is the original DuMont Broadcast on WGN-TV of the Miss Television Pageant of 1950. It was recorded live so there is very little editing (if any at all).
The young ladies are pretty, classy, smart and very talented. They are unique and natural. They are real and very sexy in a wholesome way.
Interesting Fact: One of the contestants was Edith Adams who later became known as the actress Edie Adams. She was the wife of Ernie Kovacs.
This is a fun one to watch. It's a much more connected experience thatn today's media. So, sit back, relax and enjoy a wonderful array of lovely ladies performing for you. There is even one woman who looks much like Betty Page! Wow!
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NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing control of the global elite.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
The young ladies are pretty, classy, smart and very talented. They are unique and natural. They are real and very sexy in a wholesome way.
Interesting Fact: One of the contestants was Edith Adams who later became known as the actress Edie Adams. She was the wife of Ernie Kovacs.
This is a fun one to watch. It's a much more connected experience thatn today's media. So, sit back, relax and enjoy a wonderful array of lovely ladies performing for you. There is even one woman who looks much like Betty Page! Wow!
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
CUSTOM erotic MP3s and Voiceover on Niteflirt - https://www.niteflirt.com/The%20Body%20House
BODYWORK & HEALING SESSIONS - https://thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
SIGN UP at the Main Site - http://thebodyhouse.biz/
What is FBSM? - https://thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
The Biggest Mistake Men Make With Women - https://thebodyhouse.biz/biggest-mistake-pushing-backing-off/
ALL LINKS - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
NEWSLETTER - The Body House Chronicles - Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the providers, sellers and business owners in each of the 3 fringe industries of sex, cannabis & psychics and discuss the growing control of the global elite.
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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