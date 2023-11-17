Northern Gaza Strip tonight under attack by the IDF - Looks Like Cluster Munitions

Northern Gaza Strip tonight under attack by the IDF
Al-Mayadeen correspondent: The IDF launches fire belts in the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip
Looks like cluster munitions to me... C.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.