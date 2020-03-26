Pal'n w/ Cahlen - What on Earth is Happening?

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Most of us are very aware of the strange and chaotic situation we find ourselves in during this Coronavirus panic. Societies are shutting down, economies are collapsing, and the government once again is offering to "save" us from the carnage... but is the solution really better than the original problem?
To answer this question we first have to understand how humanity got into this situation in the first place. In this video I share my thoughts on how we got here, what's likely to come in the near future, and what we can do about it.
Please take the time to prepare yourself for what is to come. If you still need to get your health in order, check out Dave Asprey's podcast "Bulletproof Radio". If you're ready to face what's really happening, a traumatizing and necessary step to solving the problem, please check out Mark Passio's podcast "What on Earth is Happening." Once you're ready, please join us in spreading the truth of Natural Law.
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.