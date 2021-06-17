Rep Paul Gosar GRILLS FBI Director Wray Over Jan 6 Riots and Ashli Babbitt Shooting

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It is now clear that the FBI ran operatives leading the Jan. 6 protests and storming of the US Capitol.
On Tuesday Rep. Paul Gosar grilled Wray on the execution of Ashli Babbitt by a government official. Wray had no answers and lied through his teeth.
FBI Chief Wray: I won’t comment on that case. It’s not something we’ve been directly involved in so I can’t agree or disagree with your characterization.
Rep. Paul Gosar is an American hero. At least ONE Republican is attempting to find out the truth behind the Jan. 6 protests and FBI involvement.