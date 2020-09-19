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Breast Implants and Vaccines associated with autoimmune conditions (ASIA) and cancer
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58 views • September 19, 2020
In this episode, Dr. Michael Karlfeldt discusses autoimmunity diseases with Yehuda Shoenfeld,a well-known immunologist with a long career. Formerly at Tel Aviv University in Israel, he now runs a center for autoimmune diseases at Sheba Medical Center.
Dr. Yehuda Shoenfeld, a world acknowledged expert on autoimmunity identified a syndrome for Autoimmune (Autoinflammatory) Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants — ASIA“The idea of ASIA as a new syndrome developed after some studies on Gulf War syndrome reported that soldiers who had not been deployed to the Gulf area were suffering from symptoms such as severe fatigue, cognitive impairment, myalgias, and arthralgias. This raised the question of whether it was the vaccines administered to the soldiers that induced these syndromes. The most common adjuvants are silicone implants and aluminum in vaccines.”
ASIA pubmed article https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20708902/
Dr. Yehuda Shoenfeld, a world acknowledged expert on autoimmunity identified a syndrome for Autoimmune (Autoinflammatory) Syndrome Induced by Adjuvants — ASIA“The idea of ASIA as a new syndrome developed after some studies on Gulf War syndrome reported that soldiers who had not been deployed to the Gulf area were suffering from symptoms such as severe fatigue, cognitive impairment, myalgias, and arthralgias. This raised the question of whether it was the vaccines administered to the soldiers that induced these syndromes. The most common adjuvants are silicone implants and aluminum in vaccines.”
ASIA pubmed article https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20708902/
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