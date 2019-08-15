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Epstein Suicide, Human Compromise, Juice Bars w/ Detective Rothstein
Sarah Westall
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384 views • August 15, 2019
Detective Jimmy Boots Rothstein rejoins the program to discuss the too convenient suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, We also discuss the world of human compromise as well as the ugly reality of child juice bars located in every major city across the United States. Detective Rothstein also reiterates solutions, including his willingness to run an anti trafficking federal task force if it was commissioned by the Trump Administration. You can see his successfully implemented anti trafficking legislation that your city could implement to end human trafficking in your city @ http://Cutt.ly/HumanTraffickingResolution

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
human traffickingchild traffickingepsteinhuman compromisesarah westallwestallchild juice bardetective rothsteinepstein barrepstein blackmailepstein blackmail ringepstein caseepstein jeffreyepstein lolita expressepstein mossadepstein newsjimmy bootsjuice bar
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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