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Epstein Suicide, Human Compromise, Juice Bars w/ Detective Rothstein
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384 views • August 15, 2019
Detective Jimmy Boots Rothstein rejoins the program to discuss the too convenient suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, We also discuss the world of human compromise as well as the ugly reality of child juice bars located in every major city across the United States. Detective Rothstein also reiterates solutions, including his willingness to run an anti trafficking federal task force if it was commissioned by the Trump Administration. You can see his successfully implemented anti trafficking legislation that your city could implement to end human trafficking in your city @ http://Cutt.ly/HumanTraffickingResolution
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Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
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MUSIC CREDITS: AudioBlocks Membership and
paid license for broad video use
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Advanced Health for your Stem Cells! Learn more about Stem Cell Pro @ http://Cutt.ly/ProxyStem Smart Buying Tip: Remember to select recurring order for much better pricing and discounts (you can always cancel if you change your mind
Learn more about Dr. Bill Andrews Telomere Lengthening and the world's best anti aging compound - Use code "Sarah5" to receive a 5% discount. This works with other offers including the 10% introductory offer advertised on their website: http://Cutt.ly/DefyTime
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
Protect your Eyes! Learn more at https://cutt.ly/blockbluelight
Get your free eBook 7 Essential Ways to Make Your Home Safe from 5G and EMF Radiation @ http://Cutt.ly/Home5Gsafe
MUSIC CREDITS: AudioBlocks Membership and
paid license for broad video use
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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