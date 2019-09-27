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Habitable Planet
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14 views • September 27, 2019
Habitable Planet - Earth
https://answersingenesis.org/media/video/creation/habitable-planet/
by Creation Museum on May 27, 2008; last featured October 6, 2015
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
https://answersingenesis.org/media/video/creation/
---{==Truth Matters=>
It is beyond all probability that all the things required for
life on Earth to exist could ever happen by accident.
The Size of the Sun, Earth and Moon, the elements they are made of.
The Light output of the Sun, The Gravity, Magnetic Fields, and Rotational
periods, Orbital Duration, and Angle of Axis all are critical to Life in
the Creation of Seasons and regulation of Temperature and mixing of
Water and atmosphere. The Dependencies on other forms of life for
each form of life to exists prove that life did not happen over
an extremely long time period, but was created as God said in the
book of Genesis over six days.
https://answersingenesis.org/media/video/creation/habitable-planet/
by Creation Museum on May 27, 2008; last featured October 6, 2015
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
https://answersingenesis.org/media/video/creation/
---{==Truth Matters=>
It is beyond all probability that all the things required for
life on Earth to exist could ever happen by accident.
The Size of the Sun, Earth and Moon, the elements they are made of.
The Light output of the Sun, The Gravity, Magnetic Fields, and Rotational
periods, Orbital Duration, and Angle of Axis all are critical to Life in
the Creation of Seasons and regulation of Temperature and mixing of
Water and atmosphere. The Dependencies on other forms of life for
each form of life to exists prove that life did not happen over
an extremely long time period, but was created as God said in the
book of Genesis over six days.
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