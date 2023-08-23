Supply Chain, Hurricane, Dollar Fall & Earthquake 08/23/2023

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Major Supply Chain
issues are starting to develop all over the country. Store Shelves seem rather
sparse and to acquire parts to get things repaired is getting more difficult to
get a hold of. We also take a look at Hurricane Hilary, and it seems that part
of Michigan will get hit as well. God has told many of His Prophets that a
major storm will hit America, followed by an Earthquake so devastating it will
split America.
00:00 - Major Supply Chain Issues
04:56 - Stock market Crash by End of 2023
08:05 - Active Prophecies
10:10 - Brazil Considering new Currency at Summit
11:42 - Hurricane Hilary may soak Michigan
14:13 - Paul Jackson Video Clip about Earthquake
16:33 - A Great Earthquake Coming
20:20 - God gives us Hope
23:37 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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