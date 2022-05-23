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Dr. Peter McCullough Exposes Bill Gates’ Plan For Next Lockdown & The Truth About Monkeypox
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3385 views • May 23, 2022
Dr. Peter McCullough of https://www.americaoutloud.com/ and author John Leake of https://couragetofacecovid.com/ join The Alex Jones Show to break down the true dangers of the monkeypox amid outbreak hysteria.
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