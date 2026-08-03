MH17 & MH370 aircraft "crashes"

The worst satanic crime after 9/11. Patents for injectable chips and HIV prions used in the jab made the "evildoers" enact this "airplane swap" and kill key players.

I looked again at one of the pictures of a young woman who was on board the MH17, Marit Witteveen. She should be easy to recognize if still alive somewhere in this world. I can't imagine the horror she must have lived through when the plane got intercepted. Who knows what really happened but I wish her life to have been spared. For me, it felt personal as I am Dutch as well.