A Loving Defense Of The King James Authorized Version 1611 Holy Bible-now the end begins.com-nov 13 2022

Yesterday we published another article in our ongoing series of comparing the King James Bible to other modern translations, in this case we took on the New King James Bible. For many, many Christians, this article was a welcomed blessing and a timely reminder of The Book on which we have cast our faith. But for a near equal number of professing Christians, our article raised up bitterness, strife and objections. How can this be? What a great time to get back to the old paths, and our first love.



"Princes have persecuted me without a cause: but my heart standeth in awe of thy word. I rejoice at thy word, as one that findeth great spoil." Psalms 119:1,2 (KJB)



So today on our Sunday Service, I want to give you a love letter that has been 31 years in the making, a message on the awesomeness, strength, power and beauty of God's preserved word as found in your King James Bible. There may or may not be deep theological truths revealed today, I hope there is, but honestly that is not my intention. My intention today is to remind you of the amazing gift that God gave you when He published His 7-times purified word, the 'word of a king' that is the King James Bible. Today's sermon is not about exposing the errors in the modern versions, plenteous though they may be, but about lifting up God's preserved word to the same degree that He lifts it up to

