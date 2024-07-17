THE FUNDAMENTAL PRINCIPLE OF WARFARE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We Love Illusion - Robert Greene is the author of the New York Times bestsellers The 48 Laws of Power, The Art of Seduction, The 33 Strategies of War, The 50th Law, Mastery, The Laws of Human Nature, and most recently, The Daily Laws.
###
According to Sun Tzu’s The Art of War, deception is a fundamental principle of warfare. He states:
“All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when we are able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must appear inactive; when we are near, we must make the enemy believe we are far away; when far away, we must make him believe we are near.” (Emphasis added)
In essence, Sun Tzu advocates for creating a false impression of one’s intentions, capabilities, and position to gain a strategic advantage over the enemy. This can be achieved by:
Feigning weakness or inactivity to lure the enemy into a trap
Concealing one’s true strength or intentions
Creating illusions about one’s location or movements
By employing deception, Sun Tzu suggests that a commander can:
Gain an upper hand in negotiations or diplomacy
Disrupt the enemy’s plans and decision-making processes
Create opportunities for surprise attacks or strategic maneuvers
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/