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Stop Giving the Republican Party Money Until They Finish a Forensic Audit in Your State
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50 views • August 20, 2021
Money is all they understand, we must withhold every cent from the GOP until the audits are done. Sadly, the Republican Party has raised massive amounts of money pretending to do something but actually are standing in the way. They are scamming you and you must pull your money until they prove themselves worthy.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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