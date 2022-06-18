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Americans, as well as the whole of Humanity, are being deliberately deprived of Food and Energy as part of the Globalist Great Reset.
Companion article with more info at - https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/the-luciferians-are-deliberately-depriving-the-masses-of-food-and-energy/
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