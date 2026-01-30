BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Detachment 201/NSPM-7 Palantir, Meta, and OpenAI executives have been commissioned into the U.S. Army Reserve as part-time lieutenant colonels
https://x.com/i/status/2017351287449280811


Detachment 201, officially known as the Executive Innovation Corps, is a new unit within the U.S. Army Reserve established in June 2025 to integrate top-tier tech executives into military leadership for innovation-driven transformation. https://search.brave.com/search?q=detachment+201+Palantir+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=08adb8f977c7a8c0b2a1720a50dd8905c9de

.

.

NSPM-7, titled "Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence", is a National Security Presidential Memorandum issued by President Donald Trump on September 25, 2025 https://search.brave.com/search?q=NSPM-7+WHITEHOUSE&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08adfa198b723de953fc28e554c802a65c07

.

https://x.com/i/status/2017354521215693292


Palantir, Meta, and OpenAI executives have been commissioned into the U.S. Army Reserve as part-time lieutenant colonels to lead Detachment 201: The Executive Innovation Corps, a new initiative launched on June 13, 2025, as part of the Army’s broader Transformation Initiative https://search.brave.com/search?q=Palantir%2C+Meta%2C+OpenAI+execs+to+commission+into+Army+reserve%2C+form+%E2%80%98Detachment+201%E2%80%99&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08ad11d3c41ee58066ffd37b0646e935c965

