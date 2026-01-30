Detachment 201/NSPM-7 Palantir, Meta, and OpenAI executives have been commissioned into the U.S. Army Reserve as part-time lieutenant colonels

https://x.com/i/status/2017351287449280811





Detachment 201, officially known as the Executive Innovation Corps, is a new unit within the U.S. Army Reserve established in June 2025 to integrate top-tier tech executives into military leadership for innovation-driven transformation.

NSPM-7, titled "Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence", is a National Security Presidential Memorandum issued by President Donald Trump on September 25, 2025

Palantir, Meta, and OpenAI executives have been commissioned into the U.S. Army Reserve as part-time lieutenant colonels to lead Detachment 201: The Executive Innovation Corps, a new initiative launched on June 13, 2025, as part of the Army's broader Transformation Initiative