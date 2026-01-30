Detachment 201/NSPM-7 Palantir, Meta, and OpenAI executives have been commissioned into the U.S. Army Reserve as part-time lieutenant colonels

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://x.com/i/status/2017351287449280811
Detachment 201, officially known as the Executive Innovation Corps, is a new unit within the U.S. Army Reserve established in June 2025 to integrate top-tier tech executives into military leadership for innovation-driven transformation. https://search.brave.com/search?q=detachment+201+Palantir+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=08adb8f977c7a8c0b2a1720a50dd8905c9de
NSPM-7, titled "Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence", is a National Security Presidential Memorandum issued by President Donald Trump on September 25, 2025 https://search.brave.com/search?q=NSPM-7+WHITEHOUSE&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08adfa198b723de953fc28e554c802a65c07
https://x.com/i/status/2017354521215693292
Palantir, Meta, and OpenAI executives have been commissioned into the U.S. Army Reserve as part-time lieutenant colonels to lead Detachment 201: The Executive Innovation Corps, a new initiative launched on June 13, 2025, as part of the Army’s broader Transformation Initiative https://search.brave.com/search?q=Palantir%2C+Meta%2C+OpenAI+execs+to+commission+into+Army+reserve%2C+form+%E2%80%98Detachment+201%E2%80%99&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08ad11d3c41ee58066ffd37b0646e935c965