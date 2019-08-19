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No Ice Except There is Ice, Relax the Mind (873)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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46 views • August 19, 2019
Complete Version 3 data sets from 1880 are only 174 of 2082 ets to give consistent thermometer readings showing a warming planet, the rest of Earths surface to 1979 was estimated temps, so much for warmest year ever. Prince Charles said in 2009 that the Polar Ice Caps would be completely gone, charts from DMI show otherwise. Cup of tea anyone, time to calm the mind in a Twilight Zone world.

Winter is Coming Cycles of Change Presentation: A comprehensive PDF slide presentation with accompanying MP3 narration of the slides by David DuByne, author of Climate Revolution. Over an hour of detailed explanation and documentation of the rapidly approaching periods of life-changing Cold we will soon experience.
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Climate Revolution is a ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.

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*** Today’s Story Links ***
Sorry Global Warming Alarmists, The Earth Is Cooling https://www.forbes.com/sites/peterfer...
NASA GISS Surface Station Temperature Trends Based On Sheer Guess Work, Made-Up Data, Says Japanese Climate Expert https://notrickszone.com/2019/07/16/n...
Nigel Farage Mocks Prince Charles – 10 Years Ago He Warned That Polar Ice Caps Would Melt in 7 years https://www.iceagenow.info/nigel-fara...
https://distincttoday.net/2019/08/13/...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
DMI Polar Ice Updates Aug 2019 http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/icethickne...
Adjusted Global Temperatures http://www.realclimate.org/images//GI...


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