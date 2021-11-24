BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jaguar Media ~ Connections between Wuhan, Adrenchrome & Stocks (17th March 2020)
Jaguar Media
Jaguar Media
19 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
16 views • November 24, 2021
⁣Hello everyone,

In today's stream, I would like to present some very interesting evidence on adrenochrome, Wuhan, and the coronavirus. Wuhan Pharmaceuticals Co LTD. is working together with Japan, the United States, and China to sell EpiPens and adrenochrome. Adrenochrome is a by-product of EpiPens that have been exposed to light and have broken down over time. Interesting connections right?

As for the world markets, DOW 100 is down by 1040 in stocks as of the day of reporting. Banks are announcing a resent to digital currency as banks worldwide from Russia, China, Europe, the USA are all buying back gold. Bitcoin dropped by 48% on the 12th of March, decreasing from 4K to 3.8K per BTC.

If you wish to obtain copies of the screenshots used in this stream, please email me at [email protected]
Keywords
bigpharmapharmaceuticalsstockseconomicsadrenochromemarketcoronaviruscovid19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CBP Axes Biden-Era Rule Permitting Private Donations for Detained Illegals

CBP Axes Biden-Era Rule Permitting Private Donations for Detained Illegals

Douglas Harrington
The Transcendent Tech Economy: Abundance and Mass Poverty Will Arrive Together

The Transcendent Tech Economy: Abundance and Mass Poverty Will Arrive Together

Mike Adams
Bitcoin Quantum-Safe Transaction Cost Falls to $67, StarkWare Says

Bitcoin Quantum-Safe Transaction Cost Falls to $67, StarkWare Says

Sterling Ashworth
Oracle&#8217;s Force Majeure Reveals the AI Bubble&#8217;s First Real Crack

Oracle’s Force Majeure Reveals the AI Bubble’s First Real Crack

Mike Adams
The US Debt Market Is Screaming Red Alerts &#8230; and the Worst Is Yet to Come

The US Debt Market Is Screaming Red Alerts … and the Worst Is Yet to Come

Mike Adams
10-Year Treasury Yield Hits 19-Year High as Oil, Inflation and Fed Comments Drive Spike

10-Year Treasury Yield Hits 19-Year High as Oil, Inflation and Fed Comments Drive Spike

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy