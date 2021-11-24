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Jaguar Media ~ Connections between Wuhan, Adrenchrome & Stocks (17th March 2020)
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16 views • November 24, 2021
Hello everyone,
In today's stream, I would like to present some very interesting evidence on adrenochrome, Wuhan, and the coronavirus. Wuhan Pharmaceuticals Co LTD. is working together with Japan, the United States, and China to sell EpiPens and adrenochrome. Adrenochrome is a by-product of EpiPens that have been exposed to light and have broken down over time. Interesting connections right?
As for the world markets, DOW 100 is down by 1040 in stocks as of the day of reporting. Banks are announcing a resent to digital currency as banks worldwide from Russia, China, Europe, the USA are all buying back gold. Bitcoin dropped by 48% on the 12th of March, decreasing from 4K to 3.8K per BTC.
If you wish to obtain copies of the screenshots used in this stream, please email me at [email protected]
In today's stream, I would like to present some very interesting evidence on adrenochrome, Wuhan, and the coronavirus. Wuhan Pharmaceuticals Co LTD. is working together with Japan, the United States, and China to sell EpiPens and adrenochrome. Adrenochrome is a by-product of EpiPens that have been exposed to light and have broken down over time. Interesting connections right?
As for the world markets, DOW 100 is down by 1040 in stocks as of the day of reporting. Banks are announcing a resent to digital currency as banks worldwide from Russia, China, Europe, the USA are all buying back gold. Bitcoin dropped by 48% on the 12th of March, decreasing from 4K to 3.8K per BTC.
If you wish to obtain copies of the screenshots used in this stream, please email me at [email protected]
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