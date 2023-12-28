Create New Account
There's overwhelming evidence that Covid is a bioweapon that escaped from Wuhan lab
GalacticStorm
“The Wuhan Cover-Up” Robert F. Kennedy Jr | There is overwhelming evidence that Covid was a bioweapon that escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. I detail the case in my new book, “The Wuhan Cover-Up.”


@RobertKennedyJr

https://x.com/RobertKennedyJr/status/1740189050966094312?s=20

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

