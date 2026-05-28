USA continues to dance to the Jewish tune - Iran's Navy stopped 4 commercial vessels attempting to break through the Strait of Hormuz, last night

Lessons of War📝

provocation — strike — response — allies' attack



As we have repeatedly said, the ceasefire in the Persian Gulf will not last long. And last night confirmed this.



The United States needs only a pretext to break the deal. The issue here is not Donald Trump, but, first and foremost, Israel and the need to maintain the conflict. And the USA continues to dance to the Jewish tune.



🔻What happened and who is to blame?▪️Last night, the Iranians allegedly attacked an American military ship (in fact, Iran's Navy stopped four commercial vessels attempting to break through the Strait of Hormuz ).



▪️The American Navy — as stated in the regional command — shot down four Iranian drones and struck a launcher near Bandar Abbas airport.



▪️In response, at 05:30, the Iranians launched at least one ballistic missile at the American base Ali al-Salem in Kuwait. The missile was intercepted. Whether there were drones is unknown.

🖍Against the backdrop of statements that the ceasefire continues, an attempt to conduct vessels through the Strait of Hormuz looks like nothing more than a banal and tasteless provocation. And the Americans, concerned about maintaining the ceasefire and freedom of navigation, will not leave such attempts without consequences, merely looking for a formal pretext.



🚩The Iranians understand this perfectly well, so they deliver warning strikes against neighboring countries — for example, Kuwait. This is for now the only way to stop aggression. The Iranians used this tactic during the war in March: pressure on neighboring countries works to this day.

@Rybar

Adding more about this from DD Geopolitics:

BREAKING! Iran launched a ballistic missile from Khuzestan towards Ali Al Salem Airbase in Kuwait. The missile was intercepted by a Patriot battery stationed at the airbase.



Iran's IRGC: Following the attack carried out by the US military at dawn today on a point near Bandar Abbas airport using aerial munitions, the US airbase from which the attack was launched was targeted at 4:50 am.



This response is a serious warning to the enemy that any attack will not go unanswered, and in the event of its recurrence, our response will be even more resolute.



The attacking party bears responsibility for all consequences.



And victory comes only from Allah, the Almighty and the Wise.

Adding more from Intel Slava:

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported on a strike on an American airbase.

The IRGC's statement said that this was a "response to a strike by the US on an area near the airport in Bandar Abbas, carried out using aerial munitions".

And:

❗️As part of the campaign to pressure Tehran, the US will cut off Iranian airlines' access to airports, aircraft refueling, and ticket sales systems, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Thursday.

And:

⚡️The US and Iran have reached an agreement on a 60-day ceasefire and the launch of negotiations on the nuclear program, but US President Donald Trump has not yet definitively approved it, according to Axios. (probably BS)



According to US officials, the memorandum provides for "unlimited" passage through the Strait of Hormuz - without tariffs and detentions of ships by Iranian forces. Tehran will also be required to remove all mines from the strait within 30 days.



@Intelslava

Adding more about this:

A military source told Tasnim News Agency that an American oil tanker attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz with its transponder switched off. IRGC naval forces fired on the vessel, forcing it to stop and turn back.



The US military then struck an empty patch of land near Bandar Abbas. No casualties or damage were reported.



