SOULED OUT - S 6: Ep 8 - Wrestle Yourself

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Did you know there is a massive cargo ship stuck in the Suez Canal which is halting over ten percent of the world's active shipping? Whats the story there?
The drama at the southern border, UFO disclosure, "woke" racism, the Atlanta, GA and Boulder, CO shootings, the end of our debt/slavery paradigm -- this episode has it all.
Get stoked! And join us once again as we tweeze apart the hilarious, ever-devolving, and pathetic mainstream narrative that has so many people in a tizzy.
Good times!
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