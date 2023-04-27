Create New Account
Drink Along W #beerandgear 72: Mother Road Sunday Drive American Lager 5.0/5*
3 views
channel image
Beer and Gear
Published 21 hours ago |

This is a really nice warm weather brew. To be fair I'm partial to the style and she is local to me.Running 5.0 for the ABV, 27 for the IBUs and the SRM is a beautiful clear, clean 2.

Nice, light and floral with a bit of grass this is a solid brew. She would be a 1st pick for me this summer.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us

Big 3 amigos

Skal !

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

