Drink Along W #beerandgear 72: Mother Road Sunday Drive American Lager 5.0/5*

This is a really nice warm weather brew. To be fair I'm partial to the style and she is local to me.Running 5.0 for the ABV, 27 for the IBUs and the SRM is a beautiful clear, clean 2.

Nice, light and floral with a bit of grass this is a solid brew. She would be a 1st pick for me this summer.

Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us

