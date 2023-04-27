Drink Along W #beerandgear 72: Mother Road Sunday Drive American Lager 5.0/5*

This is a really nice warm weather brew. To be fair I'm partial to the style and she is local to me.Running 5.0 for the ABV, 27 for the IBUs and the SRM is a beautiful clear, clean 2.
Nice, light and floral with a bit of grass this is a solid brew. She would be a 1st pick for me this summer.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us
Big 3 amigos
Skal !
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://rumble.com/register/beerandgear/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.