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Jeffrey Prather-AF Confirmed-22December2020 Information, Psychological & Cyber War, Feral Cities
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423 views • December 22, 2020
Covert WW-4 rages: China Assassin Mace struck. SCOTUS Scalia-ed. Electorals extorted. DS traitors revealed! Not Martial -Feral! Biden Leaked Military Information, Team America, Deep State exposed, Obama put together a Shadow Government, Cyber Ambush, Blocking Deep State Intelligence, "Russia" to confuse the Media. Distraction, False Flag Cyber Attacks, Murder of Seth Rich, Information, Psychological & Cyber War Covid-19 Psychological Operation vector-Masked Morons-Metric of Control. Roberts blackmailed. Foreign interference with Battleground Cities. Feral Cities and Counties targeted. Big Business destroying Small Business. Biden's ties to China. CCP lists of American Politicians.
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