CRUSADE OF PRAYERS

Crusade Prayer (33) Seal of the Living God

O My God, My loving Father, I accept with love and gratitude Your Divine Seal of Protection. Your Divinity encompasses my body and soul for eternity.

I bow in humble thanksgiving and offer my deep love and loyalty to You, my Beloved Father.

I beg you to protect me and my loved ones with this special Seal and I pledge My Life to Your service forever and ever.

I love you, dear Father.

I console you in these times, dear Father.

I offer You the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Your dearly beloved Son in atonement for the sins of the world and for the salvation of all Your children.

Amen.https://mdmlastprophet.com/crusade-prayer-33-seal-of-the-living-god-say-everyday/








