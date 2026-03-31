Potential Silver Linings and the "Suicide Cult" of Infrastructure Destruction, an interview with David DuByne

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Even in crisis, some see opportunity—less pollution, ecosystem recovery, and a reset of overused systems. But at what cost? The destruction of infrastructure raises difficult questions about long-term intentions versus unintended consequences. Not all “solutions” come without trade-offs.
#SilverLining #Infrastructure #Sustainability #EnvironmentalImpact #GlobalDebate #EnergyTransition #FutureThinking #BigPicture
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