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Doctor Warns Graphene In Pfizer 'COVID' Vaccine Could Be Causing Widespread Blood Clots
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713 views • July 03, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew Peters as he hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show to reveal her most recent research into the questionable contents of the Pfizer 'COVID' vaccine: could graphene be causing blood clots in injection recipients?
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