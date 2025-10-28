© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spurs Dominate Raptors 121-103 | Wembanyama Shines in Win
Description
The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Toronto Raptors 121-103, improving to 4-0 on the season. Rookie Victor Wembanyama starred with an all-around performance leading the team. Watch the highlights and key moments from this exciting NBA matchup.
Hashtags
#Spurs #Raptors #VictorWembanyama #NBA2025 #DejounteMurray #Basketball #NBAGame #NBAHighlights