YHWH's Heavenly Worship Schedule - a beginners tutorial

Finally at long last! The tutorial video that many of you have been asking for is ready! (Its about time, eh?)

The basics of how to follow the Biblical Calendar is explained in just eleven minutes, a tricky graphics project that I needed to get done for a long time.





For calendar newbies, it is also recommended that you take in an earlier video we titled "The Dark Side of the New Moon" which shows all the historic evidences proving that the the moon was always used as a timekeeper by the ancients of the entire world where all people used to track their months and days. The link to that previous video is here:





We have also included a link to the blank PDF 8-1/2" x 11" sheet that you can print out copies of for keeping track of this newly rediscovered biblical calendar method:





And lastly is a link to our short book from years ago called "Remember the Sabbath Day to keep it Holy" (also a free PDF download):





For more info visit our Biblical Calendar page here:





Or contact us through the mailing address at the end of the video or email us at





Blessings to all who follow Him whithersoever He goeth!







