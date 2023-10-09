Create New Account
Palestinian videos of recent clashes north of the Gaza Strip on the outskirts of Ashkelon.
The Prisoner
Palestinian media outlets have posted videos of recent clashes north of the Gaza Strip on the outskirts of Ashkelon.

First, the militants fire at the observation towers, and then make a passage through the separation barrier and calmly penetrate into Israeli territory in full growth.

Then two Israeli tanks approach the positions to eliminate the breakthrough, but both vehicles are hit by Hamas members. At the end of the video, you can see the Rutenberg power plant, which was hit several times on October 7.

Coordinates: 31.6172801, 34.5154980

The video partly answers the question of how Palestinian groups managed to move so easily beyond the borders of the Gaza Strip. Apparently, the fighters at the observation posts simply overslept the attack, and the forces sent to repel it were clearly disproportionate to the attackers.

Source @rybar

