Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A World To Win — An Empire To Build
channel image
Son of the Republic
594 Subscribers
66 views
Published 19 hours ago

Khan’s tyrant-speak / hearing statement.

Superior ability breeds superior ambition.


Star Trek TOS | Space Seed (s1e22; aired 16 February 1967)

Keywords
new world orderstar trekconquesttyrannywilliam shatnerdictatorshipgenetic engineeringgenetic manipulationsuperhumanreignselective breedingcolonizationparadise lostleonard nimoyjames doohanempire buildingspace seedkhan noonien singhricardo montalbanhuman augmenteugenics warsgenetic supermanjohn miltonmadlyn rhue

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket