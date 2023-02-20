Prophetic words and dream from the Lord in 2018 for the end time frames 2024-2025

Total Lunar Eclipse in Israel, Sept 7, 2025 !
It's kind of interesting The US military website, Deagel..com has the information many population in the world, especially in the western countries reduced significantly (50%-70%) by the year 2025. Of course if it's really true 7 years tribulation will begin in 2025 and the rapture already happened in Dec 2024, so many population is already reduced, because many christians, even though only 10 percent or less than that christians are raptured , more death from bioweapon, nuclear wars, power grid off, cyber attacks and massive natural disasters between now in 2023- 2025.
Another interesting topic : Alex Jones said in 2018 which is in the same year God revealed for the end time frames in 2018, Alex Jones said 5 more years, something significant will happen in the US, I bet the civil war by the end of 2023.
