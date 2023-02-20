Prophetic words and dream from the Lord in 2018 for the end time frames 2024-2025

Total Lunar Eclipse in Israel, Sept 7, 2025 !

Total Lunar Eclipse in Israel, Dec 31-Jan 1, 2029 !

Total Lunar Eclipse in Israel June 25-June 26, 2029 !

Total Lunar Eclipse in Israel, Dec 20-Dec 21, 2029 !

So all together 3 total lunar eclipses in 2029 in Israel, when The time MID GREAT TRIBULATION OR 3 1/2 YEARS LATER AFTER 7 YEARS TRIBULATION TO BEGIN.

According to many end time dreams and visions , the rapture could happen by Dec 2024.

God revealed it in 2018 , that year is significant year 2018 for 7 days which is 7 years warning from that year to say Good Bye from the world we know at this church age will be replaced by 7 years tribulation period, 2018 + 7 years = 2025.

2025 is when The Antichrist confirm the covenant for one week= 7days= 7 years according to Daniel 9:24-27

Total Lunar eclipse in Israel just right on Sept 7, 2025 , it's high likely when 7 years tribulation to start !

2025 is when 7 years tribulation to begin and then 3 1/2 years later is 2029 just right on when 3 lunar eclipses in Jerusalem, Israel.

WOW, that's more confirmation !!!

It's kind of interesting The US military website, Deagel..com has the information many population in the world, especially in the western countries reduced significantly (50%-70%) by the year 2025. Of course if it's really true 7 years tribulation will begin in 2025 and the rapture already happened in Dec 2024, so many population is already reduced, because many christians, even though only 10 percent or less than that christians are raptured , more death from bioweapon, nuclear wars, power grid off, cyber attacks and massive natural disasters between now in 2023- 2025.

By the year 2026, satanist globalist elites want everyone has the nano chip tech in their brain and body. I bet these people-the satanists know the time frames for the end time Bible prophecy.

Another interesting topic : Alex Jones said in 2018 which is in the same year God revealed for the end time frames in 2018, Alex Jones said 5 more years, something significant will happen in the US, I bet the civil war by the end of 2023.









