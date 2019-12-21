Maxine Waters UNHINGED! Look How She’s FREAKING OUT About Impeachment Now

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100% Fed Up reports, Rep. Maxine Waters went on a huge rant to try and scare Americans into thinking the Republicans will go rogue and disregard the rules and the Constitution during the Senate trial on impeachment.