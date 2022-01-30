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5 "Mothers of Darkness" matriarchal rulers of earth's society run CIA's 12 million child trafficking
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227 views • January 30, 2022
In the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers hierarchy, there are five mothers of darkness, who have direct contact with Satan Lucifer (Sanat Kumara). They are the brides of Satan or Atlantis priestesses of Noah’s days, who give the fallen angels the human authority given by God to the human specie, in order to do all the evils in the world and genocide and release of fallen angel devils from the abyss. The earth’s matriarchal rulers are the bride of Satan, just like we real Christians are the bride of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. There are 13 Sisters of Light who serve the Mothers of Darkness, who are spiritual bodyguards. They attack the churches and the Christians through oppression, such as diseases and financial income cut offs and divorces and accidents and sexual molestations and assassination attempts and cooking alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms. The protectors fight with both spiritual and physical weapons. The Druidic Counsel and Satanic Counsel are the same and their cover-up name is the Bilderberg organization. The Sisters of Light have 13 quadrants, and each quadrant (4 quadrants in America) has one grand high priestess and 8 high priestesses. These priestesses or head witches have high positions in the Bilderberg and financial world and top political positions and United Nations and European Commission and other Western feminist nations’ powerful organizations. These quadrants’ high priestess matriarchal earth rulers have high positions in the trillion dollar companies and politics and royal families. Millions of them and their Satanist groups and CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins are frantically trying to kill us real Christians every day. It is hilarious. Each of the Illuminati Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar royal bloodline families like the Rothschild family and Van Duyn family have representatives on the Druidic Counsel or Satanic Counsel. Each of the counsel members run a quadrant and specific areas within the quadrant. The counsel is like the board of directors who run the departments. The departments within each territory quadrant are the Satanist, Cabal, Mormon, Mason, and Catholic. The Mothers of Darkness matriarchal rulers do that because if we real Christians expose their entire operation, they can just blame all the evil crimes on one of their departments like the Cabal Satanists, and insure that the rest of the Illuminati NWO does not fall, and they can use their other departments and Donald Trump and QAnon and republican party and royal families and Illuminati factions to carry on the child-trafficking rape cannibalism of 12 million children. All catholic priests report to the Catholic Satanist leaders, and the Templars and freemason lodges report to the Mason Satanist leaders, and the Mormon bishops report to the Mormon church Satanist leaders, and so forth. The Freemasons run the MK Ultra program, which include the military Delta and Epsilon programs, to create SRA (satanic ritual abuse) trauma-based mind-controlled fragmented-mind “multiple personality disorder” unaware God-haters and Christian-haters who are raped sodomized tortured from infancy by Satanist pastors and witch church members dressed in Jesus costumes, that will be used to exterminate the Tribulation Saints during Satan Lucifer’s AntiChrist NWO one-world government. The Cabal Satanists and Mormon Satanists use the Beta and Kitty programs to rape sodomize torture the children to make the D.I.D. subliminal mind God-haters and Christian-haters. The child trafficking industry of 12 million children is run by all the 5 departments, but each department is trained differently.
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Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://_______.wordpress.com/ (Enter “humanracesurvivalresistance” in blank “_______” space.)
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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