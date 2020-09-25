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OSHA does not allow CO2 levels like those inside your mask
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79 views • September 25, 2020
Here a firefighter checks inside masks to find oxygen levels dangerously low according to OSHA standards. In case anecdotal information is not enough, here we quantify the unacceptably low Oxygen level inside your mask... every minute, every hour you spend masked up is very detrimental to your health.
Where is OSHA when people are not just allowed, but mandated to wear masks in the workplace?
Where are the national, state and local health organizations who should be defending us against these unhealthy practices?
Where is OSHA when people are not just allowed, but mandated to wear masks in the workplace?
Where are the national, state and local health organizations who should be defending us against these unhealthy practices?
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