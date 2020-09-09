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"Polio-like" Symptoms - Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) - What to Do For Your Children (And Yourself)
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154 views • September 09, 2020
Original video: https://www.facebook.com/Wellnesswarrior.club/videos/780111142792685/
This "mysterious" illness is not new ( https://www.webmd.com/children/news/20181016/cdc-warns-of-polio-like-virus-striking-more-kids#1 ). Listen to Dr. Eric Napute solve the mystery of its origin and tell you how to protect yourself and your children. See the follow up interview with Judy Mikovits on this channel for more on the relationship between flu shots and coronaviruses. Listen also to an excellent interview between Dr. Napute and Dr. Sherri TenPenny: https://www.facebook.com/Wellnesswarrior.club/videos/2616142735342439/ .
Outbreaks of acute flaccid myelitis in the US
BMJ 2018; 363 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.k5246 (Published 19 December 2018)
Cite this as: BMJ 2018;363:k5246
This "mysterious" illness is not new ( https://www.webmd.com/children/news/20181016/cdc-warns-of-polio-like-virus-striking-more-kids#1 ). Listen to Dr. Eric Napute solve the mystery of its origin and tell you how to protect yourself and your children. See the follow up interview with Judy Mikovits on this channel for more on the relationship between flu shots and coronaviruses. Listen also to an excellent interview between Dr. Napute and Dr. Sherri TenPenny: https://www.facebook.com/Wellnesswarrior.club/videos/2616142735342439/ .
Outbreaks of acute flaccid myelitis in the US
BMJ 2018; 363 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.k5246 (Published 19 December 2018)
Cite this as: BMJ 2018;363:k5246
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