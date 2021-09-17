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George Floyd a paid actor.. Meet Stephen Jackson!
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342 views • September 17, 2021
It's abundantly clear that George Floyd is just a doctored image of NBA star Stephen Jackson with his lips and nostrils exaggerated to cartoonish proportions, to the point of racial caricature.
If you want to go a level deeper, do a search on Floyd's schoolteacher, "Waynel Sexton."
Turns out she was the mother of a victim of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, and one who survived the Las Vegas shooting, only to die at the Borderline Bar shooting...
Yeah, those were all fake, too. The best is yet to come...
If you want to go a level deeper, do a search on Floyd's schoolteacher, "Waynel Sexton."
Turns out she was the mother of a victim of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, and one who survived the Las Vegas shooting, only to die at the Borderline Bar shooting...
Yeah, those were all fake, too. The best is yet to come...
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