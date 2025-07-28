Explore Our New Denver Flooring Studio | Woman-Owned & Locally Trusted | In Home Flooring

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
13 views • 1 day ago

Come take a look inside our newly opened flooring studio in Denver! I’m Jillian Rowe, founder of In Home Flooring, a woman-owned business with over 15 years of experience helping Colorado homeowners transform their spaces.

In this video, I’ll walk you through our beautiful new studio and show how we help you choose the right flooring, whether you're looking for soft, comfortable carpet or high-quality prefinished hardwood. With a background in design and a commitment to craftsmanship, our team is here to make sure your floors are not only functional, but stunning.

Visit our Denver showroom to explore options in person, get expert guidance, and bring your vision to life. We’d love to help you create something truly special for your home.

Book a consultation today!

#InHomeFlooring #DenverFlooring #WomanOwnedBusiness #FlooringStudio #HardwoodFlooring #CarpetDenver #HomeDesignDenver #SmallBusinessDenver #JillianRowe #FlooringTour

