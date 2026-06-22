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Keir Starmer Set to Resign Today! Rupert Lowe’s Rape Gang Inquiry Report | TOP World News 6/21/26
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World News Report: Left-wing Labour British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reached the end of his reign and is set to resign today. Even Trump announced his departure. UK MP Robert Lowe releases a 200-page grooming gang report showing how young white British girls were systematically groomed, trafficked, drugged, raped, and abused vulnerable children over decades. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/keir-starmer-set-to-resign-today/

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