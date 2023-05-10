Rebuilding Frameworks of Non-Toxic Hydration, Farming, and Cellular Optimization w/Justin Gardner

Justin Gardner is the current steward of Rivercliff Farm, a 327 acre wildlife habit in the mountains of Alexander, NC nestled beside the French Broad River of Western North Carolina.

He is independently ambitious to comprehend, work, and educate on the basic functions of cellular life and how to best utilize the functions of the natural world that support us.

IG: https://www.instagram.com/justingardner21/

Farm: https://rivercliff.farm



In this podcast, Alex Corey, Justin Gardner, and Ashley DeMarco chat on what brought the foundation of the Appalachian Water Collective together, how meeting one person can dramatically also the course of your life, and why our community is so heavily involved in experimenting with the building blocks of life in hydroponics, aquaponics, permaculture, food forest building, microgreens, and animal husbandry.

Justin details how this network has given him a renewed sense of purpose and a vehicle to bring his skills and passions o have global reach from his journeys to Mexico and Thailand as well as what prompted him to get the ionizer we used during our last year of growing microgreens.

How is the technology of ionized, electrolyzed water changing the face of the chemical-free gardening and commercial farming?

How does automation and plug & play systems of community and wealth building help farmers prosper and stop grinding until they can't physically?

How does a global business allow farming techniques to be shared worldwide?

The 7 water types generated by our Electrolyzed Reduced Water machines and water filters replace almost all need for Integrated Pest Management products, Herbicides, Fungicides, pH buffers, sanitization, disinfection, germination, and nutrient bioavailability products. In combination with regenerative land stewardship practices, this presents a massive opportunity to avoid environmental contamination and set up thousands of acres to rebuild soil as quickly as possible.

We touch on a little of everything in this podcast:

-How the Appalachian Water Collective was formed

-Transitioning from Monocrop to Permaculture

-An introduction to re-structured water

-pH control and it's impact on fostering life

-The mindset of land stewardship

-How automation is impacting agriculture and business

-How our business allows global networking, travel, and impact

More Episodes: https://appalachianwatercollective.com/podcast Contact: https://appalachianwatercollective.com/contact

