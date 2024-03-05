More footage of the third damaged Abrams. All three are in the Avdeevka direction.

ADDING:

Spetznaz (conflicting reports as to whether it was the 3rd or 24th Spetznaz) and 15th Motor Rifle Brigade of the 🅾️ group took out a third Abrams tank near Berydichi village near Avdeevka.

The Ukrainians lost another Abrams and M1150 engineering vehicle near the village a few days ago. These vehicles belong to the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU.



