More footage of the third damaged Abrams. All three are in the Avdeevka direction.
ADDING:
Spetznaz (conflicting reports as to whether it was the 3rd or 24th Spetznaz) and 15th Motor Rifle Brigade of the 🅾️ group took out a third Abrams tank near Berydichi village near Avdeevka.
The Ukrainians lost another Abrams and M1150 engineering vehicle near the village a few days ago. These vehicles belong to the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.