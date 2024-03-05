Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Footage of the Third Damaged Abrams
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1006 Subscribers
96 views
Published Yesterday

More footage of the third damaged Abrams. All three are in the Avdeevka direction.

ADDING: 

Spetznaz (conflicting reports as to whether it was the 3rd or 24th Spetznaz) and 15th Motor Rifle Brigade of the 🅾️ group took out a third Abrams tank near Berydichi village near Avdeevka.

The Ukrainians lost another Abrams and M1150 engineering vehicle near the village a few days ago. These vehicles belong to the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket