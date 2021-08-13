X22 REPORT: EAS, Countermeasures In Place, A State Of Temporary Military Control Will Be Actioned

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The [DS], fake news, big tech are panicking, they are preparing to stop all information from being presented to the public. Mike Lindell has his 3rd day of the Cyber Symposium and we come to find out that ML was attacked and they found out that certain individuals are clowns.The EAS was just tested and big tech most likely tried to stop the testing and the patriots have prepared countermeasures. The military is the only way forward and a state of temporary military control will be actioned.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.