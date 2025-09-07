Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, September 6, 2025, # 526 ( Dane Wigington )

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sep 6, 2025 Geoengineering Watch Weather Updates And Global Alert News
https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
"RAINING HELL Apocalyptic flash floods, seas of icy fog and frozen battlefields… How wars could be fought with ‘weaponized’ weather" (The Sun). "Extreme weather could be weaponized to fight World War 3, say military experts" (Daily Mirror). "Geoengineering: A moral hazard or a possibly useful tool?" (Energy World). "A useful tool"? Really? To be used by who? To be used against who? For what ultimate objective? Climate, chemical and biological warfare in our skies isn't just a dangerous proposal, it is a decades long ongoing catastrophic reality.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.
Dane Wigington
To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...
