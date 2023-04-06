De-dollarization

The Price Of Sanctions: Countries Are Rejecting The $

* The U.S. dollar has been the currency of the world.

* The end of $ dominance will be awful for all.

* Sanctions against Russia have been a failure — or a malevolent success?

* We did not hurt Russia; we only hurt ourselves.

* Dollars are starting to look much less appealing.

* Chinese currency is becoming a lot more attractive.

* [Bidan] has depleted our Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

* The end of the U.S. dollar means economic collapse.





https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-war-against-russia-last-war-afford-fight





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 5 April 2023

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6324041320112

