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4/3/19 #CELEBRITYPIMPS: N.Hustle M_rder, KH Fraud, Q-TOCK/Sm_llet/BHO #NXIVM #FutureProvesPast
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49 views • January 01, 2021
You Are Free TV
4/3/19: The leads to Chicago elite child/s_x trafficking continue to be investigated in conjunction with the Sm_llet hoax and this could mean that future is proving past in connection with Q's report on BHO's p_do connections.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
This video was extremely difficult to get published. YT is running heavy interference. It was made yesterday and is now just getting published after a very laborious process. Please keep the contents as clean as possible so that YT has no standing for c_nsoring this video or this channel. Thank you awesome subs!
Here is a great summary video created by Greg Reese about the real reason behind the murder of Nipsey Hustle:
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5ca3fd5dc88e7100170702fd
Read about the murder of the Eckert's, husband and wife chiropractors:
https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2019/03/30/terror-trespassed-here/Fp5eP9o8zMBpJcNAFCcK3H/story.html
To follow the ongoing updates of health care activists and practitioners being murdered, check out the updates by Erin Elizabeth:
https://www.healthnutnews.com/
Please watch the excellent video on the R-child plan to torch CA, including KH's suppression of evidence/prosecution on the San Onofro Nuclear power plant fraud outside San Diego when she was CA AG:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDwvM5NTUm4
Please subscribe to Stop the Crime YT channel and support https://www.stopthecrime.net
https://www.businessinsider.com/democrats-2020-fundraising-kamala-harris-pete-buttigieg-2019-4
Here is AMAZING POLLY's GREAT video on the Chicago "Celebrity Pimps" connections, Q-TOCK posts and the Sm_llett hoax case:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSpqX9kS-Rk
Please subscribe to Polly's excellent YT channel!
Here's the Neon Revolt report that details the Q-posts regarding BHO:
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/04/20/wendy-nixon-digs-we-got-your-number-bho-greatawakening-qanon-pizzagate-pedogate/
YAFTV video from 4/21/18 regarding the BHO/Q/Mack/NXIVM p_do topics referred to in this video:
https://youtu.be/AzJeNccoxPw
Here is another YAFTV video from last April getting into BHO/NXIVM:
https://youtu.be/0MIkJU_4nSo
https://www.aspeninstitute.org/our-people/sarah-nixon/
https://www.aspeninstitute.org/team/aspen-high-seas-initiative-leadership-team/
http://www.knockoutabuse.org/
Thanks for your generous support of You Are Free TV! Your prayers, comments, newslinks and community-building, make this channel Great! Please participate in the 6pm Prayer Wave, wherever you are, to create a network of heart resonance worldwide to effect peace, awareness and freedom on this planet. WWG1WGA! We Are Free!
Please Support You Are Free TV:
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Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
4/3/19: The leads to Chicago elite child/s_x trafficking continue to be investigated in conjunction with the Sm_llet hoax and this could mean that future is proving past in connection with Q's report on BHO's p_do connections.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
This video was extremely difficult to get published. YT is running heavy interference. It was made yesterday and is now just getting published after a very laborious process. Please keep the contents as clean as possible so that YT has no standing for c_nsoring this video or this channel. Thank you awesome subs!
Here is a great summary video created by Greg Reese about the real reason behind the murder of Nipsey Hustle:
https://www.infowars.com/watch/?video=5ca3fd5dc88e7100170702fd
Read about the murder of the Eckert's, husband and wife chiropractors:
https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2019/03/30/terror-trespassed-here/Fp5eP9o8zMBpJcNAFCcK3H/story.html
To follow the ongoing updates of health care activists and practitioners being murdered, check out the updates by Erin Elizabeth:
https://www.healthnutnews.com/
Please watch the excellent video on the R-child plan to torch CA, including KH's suppression of evidence/prosecution on the San Onofro Nuclear power plant fraud outside San Diego when she was CA AG:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pDwvM5NTUm4
Please subscribe to Stop the Crime YT channel and support https://www.stopthecrime.net
https://www.businessinsider.com/democrats-2020-fundraising-kamala-harris-pete-buttigieg-2019-4
Here is AMAZING POLLY's GREAT video on the Chicago "Celebrity Pimps" connections, Q-TOCK posts and the Sm_llett hoax case:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSpqX9kS-Rk
Please subscribe to Polly's excellent YT channel!
Here's the Neon Revolt report that details the Q-posts regarding BHO:
https://www.neonrevolt.com/2018/04/20/wendy-nixon-digs-we-got-your-number-bho-greatawakening-qanon-pizzagate-pedogate/
YAFTV video from 4/21/18 regarding the BHO/Q/Mack/NXIVM p_do topics referred to in this video:
https://youtu.be/AzJeNccoxPw
Here is another YAFTV video from last April getting into BHO/NXIVM:
https://youtu.be/0MIkJU_4nSo
https://www.aspeninstitute.org/our-people/sarah-nixon/
https://www.aspeninstitute.org/team/aspen-high-seas-initiative-leadership-team/
http://www.knockoutabuse.org/
Thanks for your generous support of You Are Free TV! Your prayers, comments, newslinks and community-building, make this channel Great! Please participate in the 6pm Prayer Wave, wherever you are, to create a network of heart resonance worldwide to effect peace, awareness and freedom on this planet. WWG1WGA! We Are Free!
Please Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected]
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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