Lies People Believe

God will not forgive You, You’ve got too Far? Who told You that?





1 John 1:9 If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.





Who told You you were not forgiven?





2. God doesn’t want me. Who told You That?





Rev. 3:20 Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.



