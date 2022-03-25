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Out Of The Matrix Ep 01 First Peek Out.
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7 views • March 25, 2022
Out Of The Matrix
With Dr. Carrie Madej
On this series we explore the deep Biblically spiritual places even most ‘Christian’ shows won’t venture into! Particularly the eons old demonic plans and how they are manifesting today, and how Yeshua our Savior has had the victory all along.
You can reach us at [email protected]
Join our email list, send your questions!
We create these cool videos with Filmora, click here to try it for free!
https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=nFpZyx8XlYc&;offerid=764692.428&type=3&subid=0
We get most of our professional music scores from Epidemic or Duende Sounds!
https://www.duendesounds.com/?ref=TheHiddenDay
or https://www.epidemicsound.com/referral/11a659/
We all know You tube is censoring Christian and patriotic content. I started a Rumble account.. I suggest you do too! They don't have crazy rules that take away your earnings either.
https://rumble.com/register/TheHiddenDay/
We love to bring the Word of Yahua to everyone. He has put that spirit in our hearts. Any support He asks you to give to our work helps us to do more of it in many ways. Thank you for joining our mission!
Directly with a card, check or Google Pay www.SupportTheHiddenDay.com
Or..
www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay send as a friend to avoid fees.
Venmo @HiddenDay
Cash.app/$HiddenDay
QuickPay with Zelle [email protected]
Directly with a card, check or Google Pay https://tithe.ly/give?c=4156602
https://americansurvivalwholesale.com
https://simplycleanfoods.net/
Visit these sites and use the code ‘Hidden Day’ to get 10% off!
With Dr. Carrie Madej
On this series we explore the deep Biblically spiritual places even most ‘Christian’ shows won’t venture into! Particularly the eons old demonic plans and how they are manifesting today, and how Yeshua our Savior has had the victory all along.
You can reach us at [email protected]
Join our email list, send your questions!
We create these cool videos with Filmora, click here to try it for free!
https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=nFpZyx8XlYc&;offerid=764692.428&type=3&subid=0
We get most of our professional music scores from Epidemic or Duende Sounds!
https://www.duendesounds.com/?ref=TheHiddenDay
or https://www.epidemicsound.com/referral/11a659/
We all know You tube is censoring Christian and patriotic content. I started a Rumble account.. I suggest you do too! They don't have crazy rules that take away your earnings either.
https://rumble.com/register/TheHiddenDay/
We love to bring the Word of Yahua to everyone. He has put that spirit in our hearts. Any support He asks you to give to our work helps us to do more of it in many ways. Thank you for joining our mission!
Directly with a card, check or Google Pay www.SupportTheHiddenDay.com
Or..
www.Paypal.me/HiddenDay send as a friend to avoid fees.
Venmo @HiddenDay
Cash.app/$HiddenDay
QuickPay with Zelle [email protected]
Directly with a card, check or Google Pay https://tithe.ly/give?c=4156602
https://americansurvivalwholesale.com
https://simplycleanfoods.net/
Visit these sites and use the code ‘Hidden Day’ to get 10% off!
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